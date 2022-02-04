New Pixel 6 bug crashes Google Photos after using Magic Eraser

The new Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro had a rocky start from the beginning, and users reported several issues regarding Android 12 related issues, some hardware issues, connection problems, and the fingerprint sensor. The latest bug crashes Google Photos on Pixel 6 devices, when the Magic Eraser feature is used.

Multiple users reported on Reddit and Twitter that Google Photos crashes when using Magic Eraser. Many users reported similar problems, and also started looking for workarounds. The heavily promoted feature cannot currently be used by a number of users as it will instantly crash the app (via TheVerge).

Android Police reports that the issue appeared in the latest Google Photos version 5.76.0.425427310 version, and there is currently no known solution to solve the problem. Google’s support accounts requested users to submit more information regarding the crash. It’s not currently know what causes the application to crash, but as with all software problems, this will likely get fixed in a matter of a few days.

If you heavily rely on Google Photos to edit your images, you can temporarily avoid using Magic Eraser, or try to uninstall, and re-install an older version of the application from trusted sites such as APKMirror. If you want to avoid certain issues from happening, we recommend disabling automatic updates, although that will require you to manually update your applications which could be a tedious task to check on regularly.

Are you affected by the new bug on your Google Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 Pro devices? Did you manage to find a workaround? Let us know in the comments!

