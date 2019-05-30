Android

OPPO introduces two new OPPO Reno color options

OPPO Reno

If the OPPO Reno is a phone that’s on your shortlist of devices to soon purchase, but you don’t like any of the three available colors (Ocean Green, Nebule Purple, and Pink Mist), you’ll be happy to find out that the company added to more shades to the selection.

As spotted by the folks at GSMArena, the Reno will soon be available in Coral Orange (above), and Inspiration Edition (below), which is really a dark navy pigment.

As you’ve probably spotted, this is the two-camera version of the OPPO Reno, the more modest variant, powered by the Snapdragon 710 processor, 6GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. It still has that sexy pop-up shark-fin selfie camera though.

OPPO Reno

