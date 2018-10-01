New OPPO line-up to arrive on October 10?

What you see above is a teaser that appeared on an official OPPO web page. On October 10, at 10 o’clock, the company is teasing the unveiling of a new OPPO smartphone line-up. There have been some recent reports that suggested — based on some TENAA listings — that the new OPPO phones will be derived from the R17. The silhouette of the phone in the posted does seem to resemble the R17, but it could very well be something completely different.

The model numbers reports are suggesting we’ll see are PBCM30, PBCM10 and PBCT10. If the rumors are accurate, we might be looking at a completely new OPPO smartphone line-up, which, according to reports, might bring a very affordable set of smartphones featuring in-display fingerprint scanners. Whether these will be optical (paired with LCD screens), or ultrasonic (paired with AMOLED displays) is yet unknown, but we’ll let you know as soon as we find out more on the topic.