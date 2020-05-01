OPPO A92

OPPO A92 is an upcoming A-series smartphone from the Chinese manufacturer. A new leak of the device has appeared online. The phone can be seen in Aurora Purple color. A side-mounted fingerprint sensor on the right is also visible in an image. 

The latest renders were posted by Evan Blass on his Patreon and then were shared by GSMArena. The renders show a quad rear camera setup and a punch-hole display.

The OPPO A92 will sport a  48MP primary sensor alongside an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP macro camera, and a 2MP portrait snapper.

It is likely to feature a 6.5-inch FHD+ display. Under the hood, there could be Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 665 chip paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage.

Via: GSMArena

