HUAWEI has announced that its developer partner bluesource, Europe’s leading provider of enterprise app solutions has created an open-source method to adapt GMS apps for AppGallery. Hence, removing the need to redevelop apps specifically for Huawei’s app store. The company did it specifically for a top bank in Austria called Raiffaisen Bank but it has proven so popular that they decided to make it available open-source to any app publisher around the world. Now, more than 60 brands have used it.

The solution, called the Choice SDK makes it easy for app publishers to transform their existing apps based on GMS and Firebase frameworks into HMS usable applications. It helps save developers cost and time in app development. Plus, it provides a decisive head start in adaptation and ultimately enables their apps to run on HUAWEI devices with a significantly reduced development effort.

“AppGallery has quickly grown to become the world’s third-largest app marketplace with 530 million monthly active users (MAUs), growing in Europe by 61.5% year-on-year to more than 42 million users. The platform has increased the number of registered developers to 2.3 million, up by 77% vs last year, and now also counts 300,000 developers outside China. There are currently 120,000 apps integrated with HMS Core, an uplift of 118% vs last year,” says HUAWEI.

bluesource originally developed Choice SDK as a switch solution for Raiffeisen Bank as part of its work to help the Austrian bank to make its apps available to HUAWEI’s users. The solution, which is based on bluesource’s experience of adapting apps for multiple enterprises, has since been made available as open-source software so that other brands and developers can get their apps adapted faster, safer, and in a more convenient way.

“Businesses across Europe would like to join AppGallery but think it may take a lot of resources,” said Martin Sprengseis-Kogler, Managing Partner at bluesource. In Choice SDK we created a simple stand-alone switch that removes the complexity out of the development process and enables brands to quickly and cost-effectively adapt and port their apps. We’re delighted to have helped leading international enterprises with their app implementations for Huawei’s HMS ecosystem, particularly in the finance and banking sector, and we hope to continue to support more European businesses by making it easier to publish their apps.”