OnePlus has been working to deliver more smart products to the market. The company has been quite successful with its smartphones, so they decided to start offering earphones, wireless chargers, and a new smart TVs line. However, they don’t seem to want to stop there, as we could soon see a new OnePlus Watch.

We have recently received new details about the new OnePlus Watch. Reports about this new smartwatch have been arriving since August 28, where we saw the device’s model number and even suggestions as to what may power this new wearable. However, we now get new information that focuses more on the design of the device.

Many dont seem to understand it so I clarify it. The Watch is circular.



WOTCH https://t.co/HkevfvMfgT — Max J. (@MaxJmb) September 10, 2020

According to a tweet by Max J, the upcoming OnePlus Watch could arrive with a circular design, instead of the square design we find in other “more popular” watches in the market. Indeed, we are used to seeing this circular design in Wear OS smartwatches, but this information comes as a surprise. This is because it was believed that the new watch from OnePlus was going to follow in the footsteps of the recently launched OPPO Watch since both companies tend to launch smartphones with similar designs.

Now, it seems that OnePlus may have decided to go with a watch design that was spotted back in 2016. Whatever the case, we may not have to wait that long to see this new wearable’s arrival, and some may even dare to think that the new OnePlus Watch may launch alongside the new OnePlus 8T or the OnePlus 9.

However, we must not forget that the OnePlus 8T Pro may not exist at all, and we may also see new budget-friendly devices from OnePlus, as we are starting to receive more rumors that mention a new OnePlus Clover that will fall under the Nord brand.

Source 9to5Google