OnePlus has released its first true wireless earphones back in 2020, and the company now wants to release another model. The company has posted that its looking for testers to try out the new, unannounced OnePlus Buds Pro earbuds on its forum.

The post was published on the OnePlus Forum, which is currently looking for participants for “The Lab”. It’s a limited product review program that allows selected users to try out new devices before they’re publicly announced and revealed. The feedback that is received is used by OnePlus to improve the product and how it is advertised. OnePlus has tested the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 8 series in the past through the very same program.

In the forum post, OnePlus published the following, “Are you excited about the upcoming OnePlus Nord 2 5G launch? I bet you didn’t know the new installment of the Nord series would be accompanied by the yet-to-be-announced Buds Pro! Do you want to test them both? Well, you might have to wait less than you expected.” It’s a clear indication that a new wireless earphone is coming, it’ll be called the OnePlus Buds Pro.

Unfortunately, we have no information on what to expect from the OnePlus Buds Pro, we have only just found out about its existence. If we had to guess, we’d assume it’ll be a similar device to the currently existing OnePlus Buds and OnePlus Buds Z wireless earphones, it might perhaps have some functionality similar to Apple’s AirPods Pro such as Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) and Transparency Mode, both of which are currently unavailable on the OnePlus Buds and Buds Z devices.

The new OnePlus Buds Pro will be announced alongside the new OnePlus Nord on July 22. Are you interested in a new OnePlus wireless earphone? Would you consider buying one? Let us know in the comments!