Oneplus buds
We may earn a commission for purchases made using our links.

We are just days away from the official launch of the OnePlus Nord and the new OnePlus Buds. However, OnePlus continues to tease its upcoming products, and this last teaser hints an awesome feature.

According to the latest teaser posted by OnePlus on Twitter, the new OnePlus Buds will feature noise-canceling while in a phone call. This will give users a better and clearer calling experience. However, this teaser also suggests that Noise cancelation may not be available while listening to music. We could be mistaken, or maybe OnePlus is trying to give us at least some new details during the presentation of these earbuds next Tuesday.

Source GSM Arena

