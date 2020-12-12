OnePlus is tipped to launch their next flagship earlier than usual. After the leaked CAD renders, specifications of the OnePlus 9 also appeared online. Further, the camera module leak revealed a triple rear camera setup that is accompanied by a dual-tone LED flash. Now, hands-on images of the vanilla OnePlus 9 5G have leaked online, which bares it all from the design perspective.

The report comes from Phonearena, which has obtained a series of live images of the next OnePlus flagship. The publication cites anonymous sources, and these images are corroborated by the likes of tipster Max Jambor.

These live images are of a pre-production unit, and showcase the silver variant of the smartphone. It sports a camera module similar to the one that was seen in previously-leaked CAD renders. It consists of two larger sensors, a small third camera, and an LED flash. The camera module consists of ‘Ultrashot‘ branding as well. Since this is a prototype unit, it doesn’t sport the OnePlus logo at the back.

On the front lies a 6.55-inch display, which resembles that of the OnePlus 8T. Moreover, it is a flat design instead of the curved one that was seen on the OnePlus 8 5G. The report goes on to say that there is confirmed support for a 120Hz refresh rate and HDR content. It comes with a 2400 x 1080p (Full-HD+) pixel resolution on its 20:9 panel.

The sides of the OnePlus 9 5G are made out of aluminum. On the top lies a microphone, while there are a USB-C port and speaker located at the bottom of the device. Moreover, as per the photos, the SIM card tray has some sort of rubber seal, but the smartphone is tipped to skip any official IP rating. Then comes the usual volume rockers on the left edge, and the power button and Alert Slider on the right side.

The publication has also received some screenshots that reveal the specifications of the next-gen device. The OnePlus 9 is likely to be powered by the Snapdragon 888 SoC, paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, with no option to expand via microSD cards. It will run Android 11 out of the box. It is tipped to sport two 48MP sensors and a 16MP selfie shooter.