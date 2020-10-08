This may not come as a surprise to any of you, but we have new leaks of the OnePlus 8T. The device is scheduled to be launched in an event scheduled for Wednesday, October 14, which is just one day after Apple’s iPhone 12 event. We could say that we have had a decent amount of leaks concerning the 8T, but a couple more can’t hurt.

First, let’s start with the guys over at XDA Forums, where Some_Random_Username went into the OnePlus Wallpapers app version 2.0.1, where he spotted what is believed to be the new collection of wallpapers intended for the upcoming OnePlus 8T. These wallpapers have metadata references to “kebab,” which is supposed to be the leaked codename for the 8T. Given the timing, we could believe that they aren’t just random OnePlus wallpapers. If you’re interested, you can get these images in full resolution from a folder shared by the guys at XDA Developers.

Now, maybe the most important information comes directly from OnePlus, as the company has recently teased the camera of the upcoming OnePlus 8T. We know that the OnePlus 8 didn’t have a great low light camera performance compared to the OnePlus 8 Pro. Now, OnePlus has also confirmed that we will only get one version of the 8T, with no Pro variant available.

The image gives us an idea of what we may get from the camera in the upcoming OnePlus 8T, which seems to improve the low light performance from its predecessors. The image may seem a bit over-sharpened, but it gives good details and colors overall. We are also expecting the new 8T to feature a 120Hz refresh rate display that will lack curves, a faster 65W charging system, an Ultra-Wide-angle selfie camera, and the best of all, an aggressive price tag that could make the device cheaper than the OnePlus 8.

