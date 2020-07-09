OnePlus 8 Pro went on sale in India with a disabled Color Filter camera. The said camera was designed to enable a Photochrom filter for enhanced image results. However, it was later highlighted that it provides visibility to scan certain objects. Hence, OnePlus first disabled the Color Filter camera for the OnePlus 8 Pro users in China and then in India. Now, with the new update, the company is re-enabling the sensor in for Indian users.

OnePlus has started rolling out OxygenOS 10.5.11.IN11DA update for the OnePlus 8 Pro users in India. It is of 154MB in size. It also brings the June 2020 Android security patch. Further, it adds the file disk section in the File manager on OnePlus 8 Pro. It will allow users to upload and store files on OnePlus Cloud “conveniently.”

The OnePlus 8 is also receiving the OxygenOS 10.5.9.IN21DA through an over-the-air (OTA) update. It is of 155MB in size. It optimizes touch and interaction experience, power consumption, and high-temperature warning. Further, the battery problem on OnePlus 8 where it failed to attain full charge after 90 percent has also been fixed.

Source: OnePlus Forums