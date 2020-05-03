Buy OnePlus 8 Pro

OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro are receiving new OxygenOS stable updates. The company has rolled out OxygenOS 10.5.4 for EU models and OxygenOS 10.5.5 for Indian and International models of the OnePlus 8.

As for the OnePlus 8 Pro, OxygenOS 10.5.6 is rolling out for EU, Indian, and International models. Both of them share a common changelog:

  • System
    • Fixed known issues and improved system stability
  • Camera
    • Refined the dirt detection capability to be more accurate than ever
    • Improved the camera’s shooting experience with the front camera
    • Improved the stability
  • Network (International)
    • Communication stability further enhanced

Via: XDA-Developers

