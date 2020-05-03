Buy OnePlus 8 Pro

OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro are receiving new OxygenOS stable updates. The company has rolled out OxygenOS 10.5.4 for EU models and OxygenOS 10.5.5 for Indian and International models of the OnePlus 8.

As for the OnePlus 8 Pro, OxygenOS 10.5.6 is rolling out for EU, Indian, and International models. Both of them share a common changelog:

  • System
    • Fixed known issues and improved system stability
  • Camera
    • Refined the dirt detection capability to be more accurate than ever
    • Improved the camera’s shooting experience with the front camera
    • Improved the stability
  • Network (International)
    • Communication stability further enhanced

Via: XDA-Developers

You May Also Like

Samsung Galaxy XCover Pro goes on sale in the US priced at $500

Samsung Galaxy XCover Pro comes with an IP68 and MIL-STD 810G certified build for protection againt dust, water, and mechanical damage.
LG Velvet

The new LG Velvet could also get a dual-screen cover

There is a new certification for a portable screen cover that could be for the new LG Velvet on Korea’s NRRA
Moto G

New Moto G review: challenging the iPhone SE? (video)

In these uncertain times, Moto might be bringing back the Moto G line at a price point that is plenty palpable for the masses. This is our review!