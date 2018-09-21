New Nokia smartphone coming October 4

A new Nokia smartphone will be unveiled by HMD Global on October 4. The company has sent out invitations to a London event. There are two exciting Nokia phones in the headlines at the moment: the penta-lens Nokia 9 (or 10, whatever its name will be), and the recently teased Nokia gaming smartphone.

Chances are, however, that it will be neither of the two. Instead, we might see the Nokia 7.1 Plus, also known as the Nokia X7 in China. It could feature a Snapdragon 710 processor, 6GB of RAM, and a ZEISS co-branded dual-camera system.

This Nokia 7.1 Plus will also “feature” a notch at the top of the screen (as seen below). This will allow for a 19:9 aspect ratio display with a likely resolution of 1080 x 2280, which is Full HD+. It will probably be positioned as a serious premium mid-range device. Android 9 One Edition should be the OS of choice according to the latest reports.

Even though the Nokia 8 was launched this year, many are still waiting for a true flagship device from HMD. The penta-lens Nokia 9 could very well be it, but recent rumors indicate it was postponed to February 2019. That is when the yearly Mobile World Congress takes place.