The new Nokia 7.2 shows us its triple camera in some leaked images

We’re getting closer to IFA 2019, and we keep getting more information that shows us what to expect. We have recently seen the teasers of the new Kirin 990 processor from Huawei, and now new images show us what to expect from the new Nokia 7.2.

A tweet from one of the executives at Zeiss gave us high-quality images of the Nokia 7.2. These images were taken down shortly after, but they had already been saved. These images reveal some details from the device. They include a fingerprint sensor on the back, just beneath a triple camera setup. It is believed that one of these cameras includes a 48MP Sony IMX sensor, and it is also believed that this device will be presented on September 6th, the same date the IFA 2019 event starts.

