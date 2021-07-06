There is excellent news for every Nintendo fan out there. Finally, after years of waiting, we finally get a new Nintendo Switch refresh that isn’t necessarily the Pro variant we were waiting for, but at least it comes with some decent upgrades and a new price tag that won’t break the bank. And the best part is that this is no rumors, as Nintendo has officially announced the Nintendo Switch OLED model.

Today, Nintendo has officially announced its new Nintendo Switch OLED model, which will be available for purchase on October 8, 2021. It will start at $350, which is just $50 more expensive than the original Switch and $150 more than the Switch Lite.

The new Switch comes with a couple of significant upgrades from the original variant. First, we find a larger 7-inch OLED screen that will deliver a better viewing experience, with vivid colors and crisp contrast when playing away from home or on the road. This gets better when you place your console on a desk, as it also comes with a wide adjustable stand that will allow for easy viewing in tabletop mode. Its new dock with a wired LAD port will make everything more convenient when playing in TV mode, as a LAN connection is better and more stable than WiFi connections. You will also get enhanced audio and 64GB of internal storage.

Now, remember that the regular Nintendo Switch comes with a 6.2-inch LCD display. Unfortunately, it is limited to 32GB storage space, which means you will most likely have to be uninstalling games after you’re done with them. Also, it doesn’t feature the built-in LAD port, and if you wanted this feature, you needed to get a USB-to-Ethernet adapter if you want wired internet connectivity. So yeah, an extra $50 bucks for a larger OLED display, better sound, and a sick new color option is worth it. What about you? Do you want to get your hands on a new Nintendo Switch OLED model? Cause I do.

Source Nintendo