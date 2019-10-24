Motorola has just announced the new Moto G8 Plus

I believe that many fans are waiting for Motorola to finally announce the arrival of the new Moto RAZR foldable smartphone. Unfortunately, this announcement is taking longer than expected. Still, Motorola has just announced another smartphone, a new member of the Moto G family, the Moto G8 Plus.

There is a new budget-friendly mid-ranger coming to the market, but it seems that it may be more powerful than the rest. The new Moto G8 Plus includes a Snapdragon 665 processor, 4GB RAM, and 64GB of expandable storage. All of this will be powered by a 4000mAh battery, with 15W fast charging capabilities. We also find a 6.3″ FHD+ display, with a 19:9 aspect ratio that includes a 25MP camera in a waterdrop notch. The phone also includes a triple camera with a 48MP primary shooter with f/2.0, a 5MP depth sensor with f/2.2, and a 16MP action camera with a 117° viewing angle. Yes, this is a mid-ranger we’re talking about, and it can be purchased starting on October 28th for $307 in the UK.