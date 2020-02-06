We’ve seen the Moto G8 get its specs leaked ahead of the upcoming MWC unveiling, and now, thanks to Evan Blass, we get a fresh set of renders for all three smartphones in the line-up.

From left to right, these are the Moto G8, G8 Power, and G Stylus. The Moto G8 and G8 Power specs have been previously detailed in this report.

According to rumors, the G Stylus will probably feature the same size 6.4-inch LCD display with FHD+ resolution, Snapdragon 665 chip, 4GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. The camera system is a 48MP + 16MP ultra-wide + 2MP Macro apparatus, with a 25MP selfie shooter in the punch-hole. Battery is expected to rate at 4,000mAh, and, of course, the phone will arrive with a stylus.

Source: Evan Blass (Twitter)