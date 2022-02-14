The new mini-LED iMac Pro could arrive in June

We have been getting several rumors concerning future Mac models. Earlier today, we received information claiming that Apple could launch three new Macs on its upcoming March event, as Cupertino recently registered three new Mac models with numbers A2615, A2686, and A2681, in the Eurasian regulatory database. However, the latest information claims that some of these products may not be ready in time for Apple’s spring event. Instead, we could see the launch of Apple’s new desktops in June, close to the company’s WWDC 2022.

It seems that Apple’s iMac Pro won’t be taking part in Apple’s upcoming March event. According to analyst Ross Young, Apple may launch its new iMac Pro with a mini-LED display in June. Mac Rumors have gotten quite interesting in the last few days. Earlier today, we saw that Apple had registered three new Mac models on the Eurasian regulatory database. And it seems that we have received more details about the upcoming Mac models, as the ‘A2681’ model is said to be a portable personal computer (laptop), while the other two models are believed to be desktop personal computers.

Twitter user @Apple_Tomorrow asked for further information about this rumor to Ross Young, hoping that one of the upcoming desktop models is a new iMac Pro. And this is when Young claimed that “MiniLED iMac Pro could launch in June. Some observers said no MiniLEDs, but we hear around 1000 zones and over 4000 miniLEDs.”

We have been receiving information claiming that panel shipments for the new iMac Pro may begin in June, which also makes us believe that the new iMac Pro may also launch in the second half of the year, August or September, to be more specific. However, rumors also suggest that we may get two new laptops and one desktop, as we have also heard that Apple may launch a 13-inch MacBook Pro and a MacBook Air powered by a new M2 processor. But only time will tell.

Source: Twitter

Via: MacRumors