We are still finding excellent offers as we gear up and prepare for Black Friday’s upcoming deals. The latest one to make our top selection comes with the newly launched Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 3, which now sells for just $686 thanks to a very compelling 14 percent discount.

Microsoft’s latest iteration of the Surface Laptop Go 3 was announced back in September, and it arrived with a $799 price tag. It comes packed with an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD storage space, a 12.4-inch touchscreen, and a thin and lightweight design that will make it easier to take it anywhere you want to. The latest discount will let you take one home for just $686, meaning you will be able to keep $114 in your pocket.

