New Microsoft patent reveals Surface device with triple screen design

Microsoft first announced the Surface Duo in August 2020, but the device wasn’t known for its class-leading experience, although it had a great quality. The Surface Duo 2 improved on a lot of faults of the original Duo, but it failed to impress with its buggy software and the expensive price tag that seemingly wasn’t justified with the experience and features built-in to the device. A new patent filed by Microsoft reveals the company may be working on a tri-fold Surface device, possibly the Surface “Trio”.

The patent, found by Patently Apple (via GSMArena), was granted by the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) last week, and it shows a device with two hinges and three displays folded up. It has a Surface Duo-like design, except it comes with an additional display that can fold out. The display appears to have a small gap in the middle, although these patents are often concepts, and don’t reflect on the final product that may be released, only the technology and the idea behind it.

We haven’t heard anything about an upcoming Surface Duo 3 or any other Surface smartphone devices in the past, so there’s a chance that this is only a concept for the time being and an idea that Microsoft may be playing with. The patent doesn’t tell us anything about the specifications, or how the hinge mechanism would work.

We’ve seen Samsung and TCL showed off concept devices in the past that had a rollable display panel, and devices with a tri-fold design, but none of them made it into the hands of the public just yet. As it stands right now, we don’t have any details on what Microsoft’s plans are with the Microsoft Duo moving forward, especially since it received so much criticism recently.

