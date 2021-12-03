New Microsoft Office UI for Windows 11 is now rolling out

It's been a big fall for Microsoft, even though numbers might not show it. The company released new Surfaces devices and big upgrades to its software with the release of Windows 11 and the new version of Microsoft Office this year. Even though both Windows 11 and Microsoft Office 2021 have been available for well over a month, the Office UI never felt natural on Windows 11 with its translucent esthetics.

According to multiple reports, Microsoft is now rolling out the promised new visual UI update for Office 2021 that makes it look more sleeker, simple, and matches the theme of Windows 11. The update doesn't bring any functionality changes or features to the Office suite, but it does change its look quite a bit. The Office apps will now follow the theme of the system (light or dark), and now the ribbon (which contains all the quick action buttons) now looks more like a floating panel that pops out of the Window (as shown in the image above).

The update is currently available for almost all the apps of the Office 2021 suite, including Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and OneNote. However, one of the most used apps of the Office ecosystem, Outlook, doesn't support the new themeing just yet. if you have the Microsoft Office 365 subscription or Office 2021 LTS, you can access the update via the Coming soon toggle in the title bar of Office apps.

Via: Engadget, XDA Developers