We are just hours away from the next huge Apple event. Cupertino has scheduled ‘California Streaming’ to go live tomorrow at 1 pm EST. We expect to see the new iPhone 13 lineup, the Apple Watch Series 7 with a new design and a larger display, and more. However, we may have to wait a bit longer to see new Macs and new iPads, as the latest rumor suggests that these products would arrive at Apple’s second fall event.

Apple is ready to announce the new iPhone 13 lineup, the Apple Watch Series 7, and the AirPods 3 during the upcoming California Streaming event. However, If you are waiting for new Macs and new iPad models, you will have to wait a bit longer, as Gurman believes that these new devices will be announced during a second event that could take place somewhere in the next several weeks.

There will be two events, and I’d expect the latter to be Mac + iPad. iPhone/Watch Tuesday. https://t.co/xfAjhUkigC — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) September 12, 2021

There’s no clear idea as to when we may see the new iPads and Macs. Some believe that the event may happen anytime between October and November, while I find the latter easier to believe, considering that Apple already held an event last November to launch some of the latest M1-powered Macs.

However, last year’s events were affected by the ongoing pandemic. It forced Apple to announce the iPhone 12 lineup in October, so it could’ve also delayed the arrival of the first M1 Macs. This year, the pandemic hasn’t gotten in the way of Apple’s plans, or at least that is what we believe since the company managed to return to its September timeframe to announce the new iPhone and other products.

Whatever the case, we are expecting to receive new MacBook Pro models with Apple’s new M1X chip. These new Macs could feature MagSafe connectivity instead of a USB-C port, as well as an HDMI port and an SD card slot. Rumors also suggest that we may see the launch of a new and redesigned Apple iPad mini 6 that could arrive with a design that resembles the iPad Air.

Via MacRumors