More rumors concerning the upcoming MacBooks have surfaced thanks to the latest Nikkei Asia report. Said report is focused on Apple’s alleged decision to reduce iPhone 12 orders from its suppliers, but it also hints that Apple is also considering pushing back the production of its new laptops.

Last month we received several predictions from Ming-Chi Kuo suggesting that the new MacBooks will launch in the second half of 2021, and the latest report from Japan would make these predictions easier to believe. According to Nikkei Asia, Apple would be pushing back mass production for the upcoming laptops until the second half of 2021, which was initially believed to start in May or June of next year.

“Meanwhile, Apple has rescheduled plans to begin mass producing two new MacBook laptops in the second half of the year, from the previous schedule of May or June, Nikkei has learned. The two MacBooks will be powered by the Apple Silicon processor as part of a two-year transition away from longtime supplier Intel’s microprocessors.”

Now, this report doesn’t mention MacBook Pros explicitly, but we can believe that we’re talking about the same devices. Ming-Chi Kuo also claims that these new MacBook Pro models will arrive with significant design and specification changes. We’re supposed to see the return of MagSafe on laptops, physical function keys to replace the Touch Bar, the return of an SD card reader and an HDMI port. In other words, we could be nearing the end of dongle hell.

The two new MacBook Pros we’re expecting are the new 14-inch Macbook Pro and a refresh of the larger 16-inch model. We may also see the new laptops drop Intel processors in favor of a more powerful Apple M1X chip. Recent rumors also suggest that we may see the 16-inch variant may come with a new OLED display, while the 14-inch variant may feature a mini-LED display.

Source Nikkei Asia

Via MacRumors