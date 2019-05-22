Apple announces new 6-core and 8-core MacBook Pro notebooks

Apple says its updated MacBook Pro, relying on 8th- and 9th-generation Intel Core processors, is the fastest MacBook it ever made. These new 15-inch MacBook Pro computers are powered by six-core and octa-core processors. The entry level gets a 2.6GHz, 6-core i7 processor, with Turbo Boost speeds of up to 4.5GHz. The faster model gets a 2.3GHz, 8-core i9 processor with Turbo Boost speed up to 4.8GHz. The top of the line model can be configured with a 2.4GHz 8-core i9 chip that boosts up to 5.0GHz.

The 13-inch base model with Touch Bar gets a 2.4GHz 8th-Gen quad-core i5 processor that boosts up to 4.1GHz. The top 13-inch configuration can be equipped with a quad-core i7 processor, that Turbo Boosts up to 4.7GHz.

The rest of the specs, including GPU, memory, and storage options, remain unchanged. However, Apple updated the keyboard on these MacBooks, learning from the past problems of the butterfly design, which remains the same, but a certain component will be produced from a different material, which should prevent future problems.

Furthermore, Apple announced an update to its Keyboard Repair Program to include all MacBooks with the butterfly keyboard, for four years after the first retail sale of the unit.