Apple is reported to have been working on several new Macs. A report claimed that Apple’s new MacBook Pro with an SD card slot will be launched later this year. Now, more details regarding the upcoming MacBook Pro and Air refresh have surfaced online. According to a new report from Bloomberg, the upcoming overhaul encompasses a broad range of Macs. It includes Apple’s higher-end laptop, the MacBook Pro, MacBook Air, Mac Pro, iMac, and Mac mini.

As per the report, Redesigned MacBook Pros are expected to debut as soon as early this summer. It will be followed by a revamped MacBook Air and a new low-end MacBook Pro alongside an all-new Mac Pro workstation.

Apple is said to have plans to launch the redesigned MacBook Pros in 14-inch (code name J314) and 16-inch screen (J316) sizes. These new MacBook Pros are tipped to have a redesigned chassis, magnetic MagSafe charger, and more ports for connecting external drives and devices. As reported earlier, Apple is also bringing back the HDMI port and SD card slot.

Apple replaced its Intel-powered machines with the more powerful, in-house M1 processor. Now, it is claimed that Apple will top that to provide more graphics and computing cores, boosting speeds for everyday tasks and such intensive work as video editing and programming.

Apple is working on two different chips for the MacBook Pros

According to the report, Apple is planning two different chips, codenamed Jade C-Chop and Jade C-Die for the upcoming MacBook Pros. These chips are rumored to have eight high-performance cores and two energy-efficient cores for a total of 10, and will be offered in either 16 or 32 graphics core variations. These new chips differ from the M1’s design.

The current chip has four high-performance cores, four energy-efficient cores, and eight graphics cores in the current 13-inch MacBook Pro. Plus, the upcoming devices will have up to 64GB of RAM instead of 16 gigs. They’ll have an improved Neural Engine, which processes machine-learning tasks. Plus, you’ll get more Thunderbolt ports. The report goes on to say that Apple will eventually stop selling high-end Intel MacBook Pros.

Apple plans to launch the redesigned MacBook Air as early as the end of the year, while it works on the direct successor to the M1 processor. The chip is codenamed Staten, and it will include the same number of computing cores as the M1 but run faster. However, there will be more graphics cores as it will see an increase from seven or eight to nine or 10. A new low-end 13-inch MacBook Pro will have the same chip too.