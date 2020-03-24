Yes, the recently launched MacBook Air and iPad Pro are on sale. Amazon is taking $50 off each, meaning you can get your brand new 13-inch MacBook Air with a 1.1GHz Dual-core 10th-Generation Intel Core i3 Processor, 8GB RAM, and 256GB of storage for $950. Remember that these devices haven’t been released yet, but you can make sure you get one as soon as they are.

The latest iPad Pro is also $50 off, meaning you can get yours for $850. This device will be released tomorrow. But you can get your Wi-Fi only variant with 256GB in storage starting today, and you also get to save a couple of bucks.

Now, we head over to B&H, where the MacBook Pros are up to $650 off. The lowest price starts at $1,099, and it can get you a 13-inch laptop with 8GB RAM and512GB in storage. There are tons of laptops to choose from, so pick what you believe is best for you by following the link below.

Going back to Amazon, the Samsung Galaxy S10+ can be yours in its unlocked version with 128GB in storage for $700, which means $300 in savings. If you want more storage space, the 512GB variant is $370 off, so you can get one for $880 or the 1TB for $1,300, which lets you save $300 as well.

Finally, we have the 40mm Apple Watch Series 5 for $360, with $39 in savings, or you can go for the same watch bundled with Apple Care+ for $439.

