New M2 MacBook Pro may arrive next month

It seems that Apple’s next spring event may be even more exciting than expected. Rumors already suggest that we are getting a new iPhone SE with 5G support and a new iPad Air. However, the latest information from Digitimes claims that we may also be getting a new 13-inch MacBook Pro with an M2 processor in March.

Rumors suggest that we may get a new 13-inch MacBook Pro next month during Apple’s upcoming spring event. DigiTimes reports that Apple’s supply chain collaborators have kept working during the Lunar New Year to produce the new MacBook Pro, as it is expected to be announced in “early March.”

“Apple reportedly will release a spate of new devices in early March, including new MacBook Pro adopting the latest M2 processor, budget-level 5G iPhone SE and iPad, the sources said. Except for the processor, most other components used in the new MacBook Pro reportedly will feature almost the same specs as those for existing model featuring M1 chips, leading MacBook Pro supply chain partners to maintain production during the week-long Lunar New Year holiday to satisfy increasing demand for Mac series, the sources continued.”

The report doesn’t mention a 13-inch MacBook Pro per se, but previous rumors also mention the possibility of getting a new 13-inch Pro model with a more potent M2 chip. However, we are also expecting to receive a new 13-inch MacBook Air with the same M2 processor under the hood. Whatever the case, remember to take this information with some salt, as we have also received information claiming that this new 13-inch MacBook Pro with an M2 chip was going to launch later in 2022.

Rumors also claim that this new 13-inch MacBook Pro will also replace the Touch Bar with larger physical function keys, and it seems that it will also lack a ProMotion display, which would help to keep the price tag down, compared to the 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pro models with M1 Pro and M1 Max processors.

Source DigiTimes

Via: MacRumors