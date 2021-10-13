Apple has finally announced the official date for its second Fall event. The new Apple Unleashed event is scheduled to take place on Monday, October 18, at 1 PM ET. But it seems that we don’t need to wait that long to find out what we’re getting along with the new 14 and 16-inch M1X MacBook Pro models, as new rumors are already telling us what to expect.

According to recent rumors, the new 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pro models will come with several upgrades. Some of these new features include 16GB RAM and 512GB storage space on the base models of both MacBook Pro models. In addition, @dylandkt also believes that the new laptops will feature a new MagSafe charging port, an upgraded 1080p webcam, and a more potent M1X chip with the same 10-core CPU configuration on both the 14 and the 16-inch models.

MacBook Pro 14 and 16:

Mini Led displays

Smaller bezels with no bottom logo

1080p webcam

Base models will have 16gb of ram and 512gb of storage

Base M1X is the same configuration for both models

Pricing will be similar between 14 and 16 inch

New charging brick — Dylan (@dylandkt) October 12, 2021

He also mentions that we will get smaller bezels and that the bottom logo will be no more, which means we will get more screen real state on these mini-LED displays. We will also get to see a new charging brick, and it seems that it will come in the box, as the pricing will be similar between these two MacBook Pro laptops.

Previous rumors suggest that the new M1X MacBook Pros would also feature 120Hz refresh rates, and Dylandtk claims that this feature is being tested on a Mac prototype earlier this year, but there is still no clue as to when this feature will arrive in Apple’s new laptops. Still, the good news is that we won’t have to wait that long to confirm whether all of these rumors are true or not. As for when these new models will be available for pre-order, some believe that they may start selling on the same day of the event, as the only Mac that hasn’t followed this path has been the 24-inch iMac that launched earlier this year.

Via MacRumors

Source Twitter