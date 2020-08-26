LG hasn’t quite jumped on the foldable phone trend. Instead, the company has taken another direction. The company has been working on a new device with a rotating screen that could be known as the new LG Wing, and it seems that it may be closer to a possible launch.

Feast your eyes on the new LG Wing. The new device has been leaked in a video, thanks to the guys at Android Authority. This short clip shows us possible uses for this phone with a rotating display. The main display shows us a navigation app, while the secondary display houses music playback controls, and we can also see the user take a call while on the road.

Maybe the most intriguing part of this video is that it doesn’t show a notch or punch hole in the display to house a selfie camera. This device is also said to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 or 765G processor, a main 6.8-inch display, and a smaller 4-inch display that will twist to the side, giving the device a T design. Unfortunately, there’s no clue as to when it may become official, but we will keep you posted if further information gets revealed.

Source Android Authority