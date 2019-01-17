There could be a new LG smartphone in the works, with an add on screen

LG is still trying to compete in the smartphone market, and now it seems that they have taken inspiration in some of its old designs. There is a possibility of getting a second screen in future devices, but not a foldable smartphone.

LG is apparently getting ready to present multiple devices during the next MWC. These smartphones may include the LG G8 and a possible variant of this device that would have a second screen. This second screen is believed to be a modular accessory that could make use of the USB-C port to link it to the smartphone, or maybe another connector. CNET also reports that this extra screen could be part of a case that would give us more screen space to work with, and it could help productivity in the device. This could be more like a folio style device that could even include a stylus, but we will have to wait until we get more information.