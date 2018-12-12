New LG gram laptops coming to CES next month

LG announced on Wednesday that it is preparing to bring its latest LG gram laptops to the 2019 Las Vegas Consumer Electronics Show. The gram is LG’s ultra-light laptop line and the two new models announced are the LG gram 17 and the 14-inch LG gram 2-in-1, a convertible which can be switched from a tablet to a laptop and back again.

The LG gram 17 features a 17-inch display with 2560 x 1600 resolution. It is powered by Intel’s 8th Gen Core processor and comes in configurations of 8- and 16GB of RAM, 256- and 512GB of storage. It packs a 72Wh battery, and, despite its internal components, it weighs 1.3kg and measures 380.6 x 265.7 x 17.4mm.

The LG gram 2-in-1 has a 14-inch display with Full HD 1920 x 1080 resolution. Aside from its weight and measurements, all of the specs are identical to the 17-inch model above, save for some ports. You can check out all the specs listed below. While there is no pricing info for now, a recent Best Buy leak mentioned $1,699 for the 17-inch laptop, and $1,499 for the 2-in-1 convertible. However, prices may vary depending on market and region, so we’ll have to wait for official wording on that.