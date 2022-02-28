A look at Lenovo's New MWC 2022 Devices

Lenovo's got a lot of new laptops, tablets, and convertibles to show off at Mobile World Congress this year. Most of these updates include larger screen sizes while keeping the form factor the same by reducing bezel sizes. There's a large variety of new devices from Lenovo to check out at Mobile World Congress this year, so read on for a quick look at all of the new options.

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 5

The new top-of-the line Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 5 is probably going to be the most expensive and most powerful ThinkPad around.

I love the Adobe RGB color gamut screen and powerful H series Intel processor options. You can get up to a 12th generation Intel Core i9 H-series vPro processor, 8TB PCIe Gen 4 SSD, and up to 64Gb DDR5 4800Mhz RAM. You've got some great speakers on the sides of the keyboard as well.

Oh, you can also get between an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050Ti to an RTX 3080Ti 16Gb discreet graphics processing unit.

Lenovo ThinkPad X13s Gen 1

The next really awesome sounding Lenovo ThinkPad is their first Windows 11 ARM laptop, the Lenovo ThinkPad X13s Gen 1.

This one has a Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3 compute platform with 32Gb LPDD4x RAM, 1Tb PCIe Gen 4 SSD, Qualcomm Adreno GPU, WiFi 6, mmWave or sub6 5G eSIM and Nano SIM. It's also only 13.4mm thick, 2.4Lbs weight, with a 90% recycled magnesium body. There's no ventilation and no fan for cooling, and the battery life can last almost 3 days.

Lenovo ThinkBook 13s Gen 4 and ThinkVision M14d

Lenovo's new ThinkVision M14d is a 14" WLED IPS screen with 2240 x 1400 pixel resolution and 100% sRGB color gamut that's only 4.6mm thick.

The display is very light at 1.32lbs and foldable for easy portability.

The ThinkBook 13s Gen 4 laptop has up to a 12th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, up to 32Gb LPDDR5 RAM, up to 1TB M.2 PCIe Gen 4 SSD, integrated Intel Iris X GPU, WiFi 6E, 2W Harman speakers, and a 13.3" 2560x1600 px LCD IPS screen. It's about 14.9mm thick and weights 2.75Lbs.

Lenovo ThinkPad T16 Gen 1

The Lenovo ThinkPad T16 Gen 1 is a 16" laptop that will be about 3.61lbs and 20.5mm thick. You can get it in Intel 12th Gen Core i7 P-series or U-series versions or AMD Ryzen 6000 PRO versions and it will have up to 32Gb of RAM, 2Tb PCIe Gen 4 SSD, Integrated UHD/Iris Xe/AMD Radeon graphics with options to add the NVIDIA MX 550 or RTX 2050 to the Intel version.

Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 3

The thinnest ThinkPad chassis will be found on the Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 3. This one is only 16.6mm thick and 2.7lbs. You can get it in Intel 12th Gen Core i7 P-series or U-series versions or AMD Ryzen 6000 PRO versions and it will have up to 32Gb of RAM, 2Tb PCIe Gen 4 SSD, Integrated UHD/Iris Xe/AMD Radeon graphics. There's also a touch screen option and 2.5K OLED option for the display.

Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 3

The ThinkPad T14 has an easily removable bottom for repairability which is going to be great for sustainability. It's also now only 2.65lbs which is a half pound lighter than the Gen 2. You can get it in Intel 12th Gen Core i7 P-series or U-series versions or AMD Ryzen 6000 PRO versions and it will have up to 48Gb of RAM, 2Tb PCIe Gen 4 SSD, Integrated UHD/Iris Xe/AMD Radeon graphics. There's also a touch screen option and 4K IPS option for the display.

Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5i

The IdeaPad Duet 5i has up to a 12th gen Intel Core i7 processor with up to 16Gb LPDDR4X RAM and 1Tb PCIE M.2 storage. It's got a 12" 2560x1600 pixel touch screen with pen support, weighs 1.79lbs and is only 9.45mm thick.

The detachable keyboard now also has Bluetooth, so you can use the keyboard wirelessly while detached from the tablet. It's also made from recycled materials.

It's got a nice woven fabric feel to it as well.

Of course there's a kickstand on the back and here you can see the power switch for the Bluetooth portion of the detachable keyboard.

Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3 Chromebook

The Duet 3 Chromebook is a nice little tablet with detachable keyboard like the Duet 5i, but this one runs Chrome OS. It's also running the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 processor with 4-8 Gb LPDDR4 RAM and up to 128Gb SSD storage.

A kickstand is not built into the device itself, but part of a magnetic cover that sticks to the back of the tablet.

The small 11" screen and thin form factor makes for a very portable little Chromebook tablet.

Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 3i Chromebook

Speaking of Chromebooks, Lenovo also has the IdeaPad Flex 3i. This is a tablet convertible where the screen rotates to the back to become a tablet. It's got up to an Intel Pentium N6000 processor, with a 15.6" FHD IPS touch screen with 4-8 Gb of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 128Gb eMMC storage.You've also got a full sized keyboard with number pad.

Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i Chromebook

The IdeaPad Flex 5i is another tablet convertible running Chrome OS. This one has a larger 14" 2650 x 1600 IPS touchscreen with a 12th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, 4-8Gb LPDDR4 RAM and up to 512Gb SSD storage.

Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5

If you prefer an IdeaPad Flex with Windows 11, we've got the 16" Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5. This has up to an AMD Ryzen R7 processor, 16Gb LPDDR4X RAM, and 1Tb SSD.

Lenovo Tab M10 Plus 3rd Gen

Lenovo's also got a new Android tablet. The Tab M10 Plus 3rd Gen has a Snapdragon 680 or MediaTek G80 Octa-core processor, 2000 x 1200 IPS LCD screen, 4Gb RAM, 128Gb SSD storage with MicroSD support and it's all running Android 12. Android 13 will be available on the tablet in 2023.

The Tab M10 Plus also has stylus support with Lenovo's precision pen 2, and there's a nice holder for it within the folding case.

Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3

We've also got some new entry level gaming laptops from Lenovo. There's a 15" version and 16" version of the Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 laptops. Both have AMD Ryzen 7 6800H or Intel Core i7 12700H options with 8-16Gb RAM, 1Tb PCIe SSD, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050Ti or 3060. These are not as powerful as Lenovo's more-expensive gaming laptops, but they do encorporate some of the more expensive features now such as the rear port expansion layout and rear exhaust vents.