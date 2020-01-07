A new Sony Xperia 5 Plus could be heading our way, and this time, the plus really stands for something. Onleaks has posted new leaked renders of this device on Slashleaks, and they look quite exciting.

A new 3D video and some image renders show a new Sony Xperia 5 Plus with a triple rear camera. We may see the same camera as the one found in the regular Xperia 5, but this one has an additional Time of Flight camera. It’s also believed that this device will include a 6.6-inch display and an 8MP front-facing camera. Don’t look for an in-display fingerprint scanner, since it’s mounted on the side of the device. Specs haven’t leaked just yet, but you can take the ones for the Xperia 5 for future reference. The Sony Xperia 5 includes a Snapdragon 855 processor, 6GB RAM 128GB storage, a 3,140mAh battery, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Source Android Authority

Via Slashleaks