New leaks of the OnePlus 7T show us a weird triple camera arrangement

We have received important information from OnePlus in these last days. A new OnePlus TV, a 5G enabled device, but we have been expecting more information concerning the arrival of the OnePlus 7T. New leaks have surfaced, and at least now we know how it may look.

The design of the new OnePlus 7T has leaked, and it’s not like any other OnePlus devices we have seen before. We usually see minor changes from a regular OnePlus device to a T version, but this new 7T is making important design changes. There is no way that you are going to mistake this version from an older variant. The OnePlus 7T has a new circular bump where we find the triple camera setup and the flash. We also received rumors of a new McLaren Edition “Senna”.