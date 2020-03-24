More and more Huawei P40 leaks are bound to come our way since we’re inching towards the official launch of this series. We recently saw some leaks that showed us a P40 device with an inverted notch, and we also heard that the Huawei P40 Premium would come with not one, but two periscope camera sensors. Whatever the case, we have new leaks and these, kind of look like the real deal.

According to German publication WinFuture, both the Huawei P40 and P40 Pro devices will come with 5G connectivity because of their Kirin 990 5G chipset, and prices that start at 799 and 999 Euros. The regular P40 would also come with a 6.1-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with an in-display fingerprint sensor, a small punch hole for the 32MP camera, and a triple camera in the back that would include a 50MP, a 16MP ultrawide and an 8MP telephoto camera. It would also come with 8GB RAM and 128GB expandable storage via NanoMemory and a 3,800mAh battery.

The Huawei P40 Pro would arrive with a 6.58-inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate, and a 2640×1200, a 32MP selfie camera, and an IR sensor. Now its main camera includes a 50MP sensor called UltraVision camera. This sensor has f/1.9 aperture, optical image stabilization, and Octa Phase Detection for autofocus, along with XD Fusion Engine chip that would improve image quality. The other sensors would be a 40MP sensor that would be primarily used for videos, a 12MP shooter to enhance zoom, and all three sensors would work together for Huawei’s new 50x SuperSensing Zoom. More internals include 8GB RAM and 128/256GB storage, expandable with Huawei’s NanoMemory, a 4,200mAh battery, and a graphene cooling system for the Kirin 990 chip.

Source 9to5Google

Via WinFuture