The upcoming Moto RAZR 2020 or RAZR 5G has been leaked once again. This time we receive a labeled diagram thanks to @evleaks, which also shows the AT&T brand on the notification bar.

We keep getting more leaks of the upcoming Moto RAZR 2020. The latest leaks could be from the AT&T branded phone’s user manual. We can see that the device’s power key will be placed on the upper left side of the phone, while the volume buttons will come on the upper right side. The fingerprint sensor is almost in the same place, even though we will find it embedded in the Moto logo.

This new RAZR could be announced on September 9, and it is supposed to include a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor, 8GB RAM, 256GB storage, and a 48MP primary camera. The device is also believed to have a larger 6,7-inch display and a 20MP selfie camera.

Source GSM Arena

Via Twitter