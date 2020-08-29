We may earn a commission for purchases made using our links.

The upcoming Moto RAZR 2020 or RAZR 5G has been leaked once again. This time we receive a labeled diagram thanks to @evleaks, which also shows the AT&T brand on the notification bar.

We keep getting more leaks of the upcoming Moto RAZR 2020. The latest leaks could be from the AT&T branded phone’s user manual. We can see that the device’s power key will be placed on the upper left side of the phone, while the volume buttons will come on the upper right side. The fingerprint sensor is almost in the same place, even though we will find it embedded in the Moto logo.

This new RAZR could be announced on September 9, and it is supposed to include a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor, 8GB RAM, 256GB storage, and a 48MP primary camera. The device is also believed to have a larger 6,7-inch display and a 20MP selfie camera.

Source GSM Arena

Via Twitter

You May Also Like
BlackBerry KEY2 Red Edition
Look who’s back! A BlackBerry phone is coming in 2021
The phone is tipped to be a “global flagship” running Android
LG’s Wing smartphone with a rotating secondary display appears in another leaked video
LG is trying to remove the cluttered on-screen controls of mobile games by moving some of the UI elements to the secondary screen.
Apple’s iPad mini, the Galaxy Book Ion, and more on sale today
Today’s deals come from Amazon, where we find the latest Apple iPad mini, the Samsung Galaxy Book Ion and more devices on sale