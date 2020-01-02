Samsung Galaxy Note10 Lite
2020 is here, and we are getting closer to the possible launch of the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite and the Galaxy S10 Lite. We have seen tons of rumors and leaks concerning these devices, but this last leak shows the device powered on, and it also shows us some more details of the Note 10 Lite.

A new batch of leaked images shows us the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite. This time, the photos come from a tweet made by TechTalkTV. These are not digital images; these are real-life pictures of the device from different angles. We can also see the device powered on and its S Pen. Maybe the best part of this device is that it will include a 3.5mm headphone jack. It’s also supposed to include 6GB RAM, 128GB storage, an Exynos 9810 processor, and an in-display fingerprint scanner. Android 10 is also expected out of the box. It’s also supposed to arrive with a price that may go from $700 to $840.

