New leaks reveal Apple’s new iPad Pro 2018 design

It seems that Apple’s iPad Pro 2018 line-up will be something to get excited about. The new tablets will surely continue to be the best option in this dying market since phone screens keep on getting bigger. The event for its official presentation still doesn’t have an official date, but we can expect it to be soon.

Now if you’re really eager to see these new iPad Pro models, we have something that you may like. New images have been posted to Slashleaks by a user named “Leakspinner” who has a good reputation. These leaks show us 3D CAD files from a factory in China of the new iPad Pro models that will most likely be presented alongside a new generation of AirPods and a new Apple Pencil. We can see some similarities to past leaks, like the bezels getting thinner, but with enough space to include Face ID technology without the need of a notch. The home button would also say its goodbyes and apparently so will its round edges. This would mean flat edges in an Apple device, years after the last iPhone SE in 2016.

Another important aspect is that we might get slightly larger devices, 11” and 13” screens would come to replace the 10.5” and 12.9” current models respectively, and a 6mm thickness seems to be found in both new devices.