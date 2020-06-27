We keep on getting more and more iPhone 12 rumors. However, you may want to take one of these with tons of salt, as the leaker even says that it’s his first iPhone rumor.

We have started to see reports speculating on the prices for the upcoming iPhone 12 lineup. Leaker @omegaleaks starts by suggesting that we could get a 4G iPhone 12, and if we do, it may arrive with a $549 price tag, while the 4G iPhone 12 Max could cost $649. Another more familiar leaker, Jon Prosser, gives us the prices for every single 5G iPhone variant, and he also mentions the number of cameras on the back of each device.

According to Prosser’s tweet, the 5.4-inch iPhone would start at $649, the 6.1-inch version would cost $749, while the 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Pro and 6.7-inch Pro Max would cost $999 and $1,099 respectively. Now, we only have to wait to see if we really end up getting one, or more than one LTE-only variant of the iPhone 12.

Source GSM Arena

You May Also Like
Realme 2 Pro Android 10 update
Realme 2 Pro Android 10 update with Realme UI starts rolling out
It adds new live wallpapers, and a Simple Mode for homescreen, featuring larger fonts, icons and a clearer layout.
HONOR 9A
HONOR 9A confirmed to go global on June 23
It was introduced in Russia for 10990 Ruble (~ $150).
Google Meet comes to the Gmail app for Android and iOS
Google really, really wants you to use its video conferencing solution and is, therefore, integrating it directly into the Gmail app.