We keep on getting more and more iPhone 12 rumors. However, you may want to take one of these with tons of salt, as the leaker even says that it’s his first iPhone rumor.

my first iphone rumor is the 4g version of the 12 and 12 max

iphone 12(4g) if it happens will be 549$

4g 12 max will be 649$ and there 5g prices are 649 and 749 just like jon prosser said. — Omega LEAKS and RUMORS (@omegaleaks) June 25, 2020

We have started to see reports speculating on the prices for the upcoming iPhone 12 lineup. Leaker @omegaleaks starts by suggesting that we could get a 4G iPhone 12, and if we do, it may arrive with a $549 price tag, while the 4G iPhone 12 Max could cost $649. Another more familiar leaker, Jon Prosser, gives us the prices for every single 5G iPhone variant, and he also mentions the number of cameras on the back of each device.

Been seeing some reports speculating on iPhone 12 prices, so I asked my sources 👇 5.4 iPhone 12 D52G

OLED / 5G

2 cam

$649 6.1 iPhone 12 D53G

OLED / 5G

2 cam

$749 6.1 iPhone 12 Pro D53P

OLED / 5G

3 cam + LiDAR

$999 6.7 iPhone 12 Pro Max D54P

OLED / 5G

3 cam + LiDAR

$1,099 — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) April 30, 2020

According to Prosser’s tweet, the 5.4-inch iPhone would start at $649, the 6.1-inch version would cost $749, while the 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Pro and 6.7-inch Pro Max would cost $999 and $1,099 respectively. Now, we only have to wait to see if we really end up getting one, or more than one LTE-only variant of the iPhone 12.

Source GSM Arena