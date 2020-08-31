We may earn a commission for purchases made using our links.

It seems like the latest Android 11 Developer Preview 4 code has included an image of the upcoming OnePlus 8T, but don’t get too excited just yet. Remember that it is not official information, so you must take it with some salt.

We have a new tweet posted by Venkatesh Babu.G, showing what seems to be the new OnePlus 8T. Unfortunately, this render only shows the front of the device, which pretty much looks like the OnePlus 8. The 8T is supposed to arrive with a 64MP camera, which suggests a significant improvement from the 48MP sensor on the current OnePlus 8, and it seems that it may arrive with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus processor.

There’s no clue as to when this new series will launch, as the company presented the OnePlus Nord less than two months ago. However, it is expected for OnePlus to launch the 8T in early-to-mid fall.

Source Android Authority

