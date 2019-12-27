The first renders we saw of the Samsung Galaxy S11 left us with mixed feelings. We praised the number of cameras and all the power that was going to come along. Unfortunately, the design was something we had already seen in other smartphones. Now, the design remains the same, but these new renders make the camera look a bit more appealing.

The upcoming Samsung Galaxy S11 is starting to look great. Some of us had our second thoughts concerning its camera design, but these last renders from @OnLeaks and CashKaro look amazing. It seems that the first batch of renders was from the first stage prototype device, and the latest leak is closer to what we could actually get. We also received a report from Israeli website Girafa that says that the S11 series will launch on February 11th in San Francisco, California. Let’s remember that we could also receive the Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 during this event, and now we only have to wait and see if we’re getting the Galaxy S11 or a new Samsung Galaxy S20.

