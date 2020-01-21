We’re getting closer to the launch of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip alongside the new Galaxy S20 series, and rumors don’t stop coming. Now, we have a new leak of an alleged poster of Samsung’s upcoming foldable device, and more information concerning its primary camera.

The latest leak of a promo poster for the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip shows us a dual-hinged device that can fold or unfold to form a “Z.” This may also be an image based on two devices with a clamshell design placed side by side, but folding in different directions to create the shape of the Z. More rumors also mention that this device would get a limited-edition blue, red and pink, to match Korean carrier colors, but we would also get black, white, and purple as color standards. Now, we also get information from Twitter, where Ishan Agarwal says that the camera in this device won’t be the latest 108MP sensor, but at least we get a new spec list.

More confirmations on Galaxy Z Flip: 6.7inch Dynamic AMOLED Displya, 12MP Main Camera (not 108MP, obviously). 10MP Front Camera and 256GB Storage as told earlier. One UI 2.1, 3300mAH or 3500mAH Battery (some confusion regarding that). Black and Purple colours. https://t.co/U4GA46Qj1r — Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) January 20, 2020

Source SamMobile

Via GSM Arena