It seems that we have the first leaked images of what could be the new Moto RAZR 5G. These images come from a well-known leaker, so it might just be the real design of the device. Now, what’s even better is that this device is supposed to launch in 2020.

Evan Blass has recently posted some images of what could be the new Moto RAZR 5G on his Patreon. The new “Odyssey” clamshell foldable comes with some interesting changes while retaining some key elements. Maybe the most important differences are found in the phone’s smaller chin and the fact that we cant see a fingerprint reader, which could mean that we may get face detection on the Moto RAZR 5G or that Motorola decided to change the fingerprint reader’s location.

This new Moto RAZR is supposed to arrive with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 processor, 8GB RAM, 256GB storage, a 2,845mAh battery, 48MP main shooter, a 20MP selfie camera and 5G support. Evan Blass described this device as the “Motorola RAZR 2020,” suggesting that it may launch this year, even though the current COVID-19 pandemic may push the device’s presentation until early 2021.

Source 9to5Google