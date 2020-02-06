Author
The latest Moto Razr was the first foldable phone to reach the market after all. Sales have been tremendous, and demand doesn’t seem to falter. This device is currently available in Noir Black, and if you pre-order now, you can get yours until February 25th. However, you may want to wait a bit longer to decide whether or not you need this device, since we may see a new color variant on the way that could be a real head-turner.

We have new leaked images of the Moto Razr. This time Evan Blass has tweeted some high-res images of the Razr in a new gold color variant. This unannounced color resembles the Dolce & Gabbana collaboration on the original Razer, and hopefully, it will arrive soon. Just remember that this device is already being sold for $1,499, or $42/mo at Verizon with 128GB storage in a black color option, in case you don’t want to wait for this gold version. Still, you can also wait for the arrival of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip that’s supposed to be launched in less than a week for $100 less than the Razr.

Source 9to5Google

Via Twitter

