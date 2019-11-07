November is just starting, and we already have lots of rumors about the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S11. We believe that it will come with more than one Time of Flight Sensor, that it will include a new 108MP camera, and that it will include 3D sensing features. Now, we could also have an idea of the size of its battery, well, if the latest rumor concerning the Galaxy S11e turns out to be real.

The S11e battery capacity may reach 4000mAh. From the battery shape, the S11e battery is close to square, which is completely different from the S10e long battery, but similar to the Note10 battery, which means that the S11e internal motherboard design changes. pic.twitter.com/SvoBT3AZXu — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) November 7, 2019

The upcoming Samsung Galaxy S11 series could have huge batteries. Ice universe has posted some images on twitter, and he also says that the Samsung Galaxy S11e will come with a battery that may reach 4,00mAh. This battery looks more like the one we find in the Galaxy Note 10. Now, what’s really interesting, is that the Galaxy S11+ may feature a battery of nearly 5,000mAh. This could also help the new Galaxy S11 devices reach higher refresh rates and larger batteries than the ones that are found in the latest iPhone 11 lineup.

We can guess that the S11+ battery will reach nearly 5000mAh, which I think is prepared for high refresh rate screens and 5G. — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) November 7, 2019

