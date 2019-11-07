Up next
November is just starting, and we already have lots of rumors about the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S11. We believe that it will come with more than one Time of Flight Sensor, that it will include a new 108MP camera, and that it will include 3D sensing features. Now, we could also have an idea of the size of its battery, well, if the latest rumor concerning the Galaxy S11e turns out to be real.

The upcoming Samsung Galaxy S11 series could have huge batteries. Ice universe has posted some images on twitter, and he also says that the Samsung Galaxy S11e will come with a battery that may reach 4,00mAh. This battery looks more like the one we find in the Galaxy Note 10. Now, what’s really interesting, is that the Galaxy S11+ may feature a battery of nearly 5,000mAh. This could also help the new Galaxy S11 devices reach higher refresh rates and larger batteries than the ones that are found in the latest iPhone 11 lineup.

Source: SamMobile

Via: BGR

