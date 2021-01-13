OPPO seems to be prepping for the launch of its next flagship, the OPPO Find X3 Pro. The device was recently spotted on AnTuTu with model number PEEM00, which is rumored to be the variant for the Chinese market. It scored more than 771K points on the listing. After that, a phone with CPH2173 model number has appeared on Geekbench 5 listing. Now, the Find X3 Pro renders have appeared online. They give us our first look at the device.

The information comes from noted tipster Evan Blass, who took to Voice to post the Find X3 Pro renders. These reveal a refreshing new design for the lineup. That said, the camera module does seem to be inspired by the iPhone 12 Pro. The quad-camera setup is said to feature a wide-angle lens, ultra wide-angle lens, telephoto lens, and macro lens. As per the leak, OPPO’s system will feature two unannounced 50MP modules from Sony.

The renders reveal the device will come in four different colors: black, white, blue, and what looks like copper. OPPO Find X3 Pro’s overall design looks elegant and sleek, and features a near bezel-less display. It is said to pack an OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It could have support for WQHD+ resolution at 120Hz. Moreover, it is tipped to feature an “adaptive dynamic frame rate” between 10-120Hz.

As per earlier leaked information, the upcoming OPPO Find X3 Pro is codenamed Fussi. It is said to feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G processor and a new ‘full-path color management system. It might have a 6.7-inch display with a 1440 x 3216 pixel resolution (525ppi). OPPO’s new flagship is also expected to include a dual cell 4500mAh battery, with support for 65-watt SuperVOOC 2.0 wired charging and 30-watt VOOC Air wireless charging. The device is said to go official in early April or March end.