We have received what seem to be the first images of the Google Pixel 5. At first glance, this device looks pretty much like its predecessor, with only a couple of differences.

The new Google Pixel 5 doesn’t seem so new. It’s like seeing a refreshed Pixel 4, with the difference that this one includes a capacitive fingerprint scanner. The front panel suggests that we will get a punch-hole selfie camera instead of a notch. This device is supposed to be launched sometime this year, with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 processor instead of a flagship Snapdragon 865. However, we are also expecting this device to launch after Google finally delivers the Google Pixel 4a, something that may not happen soon.

Source GSM Arena

Via Pigtou