Up next
Author
Tags

We are waiting for the official launch of the Samsung Galaxy S20 series and the Galaxy Z Flip on the next Galaxy Unpacked event that will take place on February 11th. Rumors say that the Galaxy Z Flip may go on sale directly after the event, but nothing had been said about the Galaxy S20 series. Now, we have a possible launch date and a price for every device.

According to a recent report from Fandroid, the Samsung Galaxy S20 series will also be available for pre-sale after its official launch, and it will finally be available for in-store purchases on March 13th. The European prices have also leaked, and we can expect the Samsung Galaxy S20 to go from €900-1000, the S20+ from €1050-1100, and the S20 Ultra would have a €1300 price point. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip is supposed to start at €1400, even though we have seen rumors that make us think otherwise. Whatever the case, we will just have to wait a bit longer to get this information directly from Samsung.

Source 9to5Google

Via Fandroid

You May Also Like

Amazon has great discounts on the Galaxy Note 10+ and other flagships

New Amazon deals have a wide selection of flagships that include the Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ and many other unlocked devices

Here are all the HUAWEI phones getting EMUI 10 in 2020

Here is a list of all HUAWEI smartphones that will get the EMUI 10 update this year, according to the company. See if your unit is on the list.

You can now get a refurbished iPhone Xs and Xs Max from Apple

Apple added the 2018 models, the iPhone Xs and Xs Max, to its refurbished program. You’re saving anywhere between $300 and $350, compared to a new one.