The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra may be a long way from its official presentation, but it seems that we may already have confirmation of some of its internals. A new rumor could confirm a previous leak that mentioned the battery size in the Galaxy S21 Ultra, which may be just as large as the battery found in its predecessor.

A new leak has surfaced, mentioning the battery size of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra. Once again, the leak comes from a very credible source, as the information was taken from an early product certificate. The documentation coming from Chinese telecom authority 3C mentions the battery of the Galaxy S21 Ultra, which is supposed to carry model number EB-BG998ABY which could easily be used as a reference to the SM-998 model that is the Galaxy S21 Ultra.

The non-removable battery is rated with a capacity of 4,885mAh, which usually ends up being announced as a total 5,000 mAh battery, which would match the previous leaks that surfaced in mid-September. This doesn’t mean that we may get the same battery life as on the Galaxy S20 Ultra, as we are expecting that the new processors featured in these devices can give us the same or better screen-on time.

Bear in mind that the new Samsung Galaxy S21 could include several camera upgrades, and we may end up getting a new 108MP Wide-angle camera, a standard 3X lens, a periscope module the would deliver more than 5X magnification, and a 12MP ultra-wide camera. On the front panel, rumors claim that we could get a selfie camera with a 40MP sensor. We have also seen the device with an Exynos 2100 processor under the hood, which isn’t as powerful as the Exynos 1000 processor that we saw previously, which could end up being even better and faster than its Qualcomm Snapdragon counterpart. Still, there is a long way to go, and many things can change. In the meantime, we’ll keep you posted with any new information that pops up.

Source SamMobile